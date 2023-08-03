Left Menu

IAF Chief visits South Western Army Command

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Thursday visited South Western Army Command and interacted with the top brass of the command.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 20:25 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  India

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Thursday visited South Western Army Command and interacted with the top brass of the base. The Indian Army officials said that "He discussed jointness and interservice coordination."

His visit comes at a time when the force is working towards increasing jointness and integration as they are moving towards creating Theatre Command. Earlier on July 29, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, the Indian Air Force Chief recently interacted with personnel of a forward fighter base and complimented them for their high state of operational preparedness.

"During a recent visit to a forward fighter base, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari interacted with personnel of the base and complimented them for their high state of operational preparedness," the Indian Air Force said in a tweet. Earlier in June, IAF Chief stressed the need to re-educate entire generations of officers in the next few years to bring everyone up to speed in view of accelerated technology infusion.

Chaudhari highlighted the need for the IAF to adopt an evolved approach for the preparation of future military leaders to keep up with the accelerated technology infusion and fight tomorrow's wars while speaking at a seminar in New Delhi. He said the impact of new technologies on the revolution in military affairs has made to sit up and acknowledge the fact that new investments in military concepts would have to be made. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

