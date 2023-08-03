Punjab Vigilance Bureau books BIS Chahal, former media adviser to Capt Amarinder, in disproportionate assets case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) booked Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, former media adviser to former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, in a disproportionate assets case on Thursday, officials said. Disclosing the details about the case here today, an official spokesperson of the VB said that during the check period from March 2017 to September 2021, the income of former media adviser Chahal and his family members was Rs 7,85,16,905 against the expenditure of Rs 31,79,89,011, which was almost 305% more than his known sources of income.

The spokeperson also informed that the accused had made various properties in his own and his family members' names. "The accused Bharat Inder Singh Chahal had made properties in his own and his family member's names, which include Dashmesh Luxury Wedding Resort (Alcazar) situated at Sirhind road Patiala, a five-storey commercial building measuring 2595 yards (Animal Husbandry Dept site) situated on Mini Secretariat road Patiala, 72 canals 14 marla land at village Kalyan near Toll Plaza on Nabha road," he said.

"Apart from this, he also bought lands at the villages of Malaheri and Harbanspura in Fatehgarh Sahib district", he added. The spokesperson said that the case has been registered under sections 13(1) B, 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Bharat Inder Singh Chahal at Police Station VB, Patiala Range.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

