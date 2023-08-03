Left Menu

Odisha hikes food allowance by 30% for patients admitted in govt hospitals

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved a proposal to hike the food grant for patients admitted in state-run hospitals by 30 per cent, officials said.The daily diet allowance per bed in hospitals has been increased from Rs 85 to Rs 110 per day, they said.Similarly, the daily diet allowance has been hiked to Rs 95 from Rs 75 for children.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-08-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 20:32 IST
Odisha hikes food allowance by 30% for patients admitted in govt hospitals
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved a proposal to hike the food grant for patients admitted in state-run hospitals by 30 per cent, officials said.

The daily diet allowance per bed in hospitals has been increased from Rs 85 to Rs 110 per day, they said.

Similarly, the daily diet allowance has been hiked to Rs 95 from Rs 75 for children. For high-nutrition food, it has been increased from Rs 95 to Rs 120, from Rs 75 to Rs 95 for dry food and from Rs 85 to Rs 110 for liquid diet, they added.

The decision will be applicable to all the 618 government hospitals across the state, and benefit 42 lakh patients. It will cost the state exchequer Rs 64 crore annually, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023