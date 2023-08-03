Minor fire breaks out at NLC's mine II in Tamil Nadu
A minor fire broke out at an NLC India mine located in Tamil Nadu, according to the state-owned company.
However, the fire was immediately extinguished before the arrival of the fire tender avoiding any damages to the equipment and working people, the Coal PSU said in a statement on Thursday.
''In Mine-II of NLC India Limited, a minor fire occurred in the OB Handling Tripper 231,'' it said.
The equipment was put back into operation after routine daily maintenance without production loss, it added.
