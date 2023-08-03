Left Menu

Saudi Arabia extends cut of 1 million barrel of oil a day through September, trying to boost price

Saudi Arabia said Thursday it will extend its unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of September in its effort to boost flagging energy prices.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 03-08-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 20:47 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia said Thursday it will extend its unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of September in its effort to boost flagging energy prices. The Saudi cut of 1 million barrels per day, which began in July, comes as the other OPEC+ producers have agreed to extend earlier production cuts through next year.

The kingdom announced the extension in a statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The move was widely expected by analysts. Benchmark Brent crude traded Thursday over $80 a barrel.

