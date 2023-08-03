Saudi Arabia extends cut of 1 million barrel of oil a day through September, trying to boost price
Saudi Arabia said Thursday it will extend its unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of September in its effort to boost flagging energy prices.
Saudi Arabia said Thursday it will extend its unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of September in its effort to boost flagging energy prices. The Saudi cut of 1 million barrels per day, which began in July, comes as the other OPEC+ producers have agreed to extend earlier production cuts through next year.
The kingdom announced the extension in a statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency.
The move was widely expected by analysts. Benchmark Brent crude traded Thursday over $80 a barrel.
