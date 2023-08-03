Application process for 5th session of free civil services coaching starts in UP; aims to promote Sanskrit language

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to hold the fifth session of free civil services courses coaching, a flagship programme of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath aimed at promoting the Sanskrit language, in October this year. According to official sources, online applications have been sought from the candidates from August 1 till August 31. The entrance test and interview will be conducted by the end of September and the session starts in October.

It is worth mentioning here more and more students have started opting for Sanskrit in the Civil Services Exam as well as state services since the free coaching service was launched by CM Yogi. In the last four years, taking advantage of the Civil Services Free Coaching and Guidance Scheme of the Yogi Government, 13 candidates have been selected for the post of Deputy Collector to Deputy SP, securing high positions in the State Services Examination. Apart from this, a total of 19 candidates have been selected for Subordinate Services. In addition, lakhs of youth are learning the Sanskrit language online. Not only the youth of the state but also the youth of other states of the country are taking advantage of this initiative.

Vinay Srivastava, Director of Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan, said that as per Chief Minister's intention, the department has been running the flagship programme for the last four years with the aim of promoting Sanskrit language, making Sanskrit literature employable and ensuring participation of those studying Sanskrit in administration. The entire session is of 10 months, in which the training is completed in three phases. In this, grammar, philology, philosophy, epic, Sanskrit drama, Sanskrit prose and poetry etc. are taught by experts. Candidates of all categories in the age group of 21 to 35 years, who have passed graduation or equivalent examination from UGC recognized university, can be eligible for this scheme.

In the entrance examination, objective-type questions will be asked from candidates based on General Studies and General Sanskrit Knowledge, of which 100 questions will be in Sanskrit and Hindi and 85 questions will be related to General Studies and 15 questions to Sanskrit General Knowledge, Grammar and Literature. Apart from this, a maximum of 13 candidates who have opted for Sanskrit in the preliminary examination of Civil Services of Union Public Service Commission and State Public Service Commission in the year 2022-23, will be given direct admission.

Besides, a scholarship amount of Rs 3,000 is also given to the candidates of civil service free coaching. For this, 75 per cent attendance in the class of the candidates is mandatory. Along with this, their monthly progress report is also assessed for scholarship. (ANI)

