Left Menu

Nilkanth Coal Mining bags Sherband coal block in 7th round of auctions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 21:05 IST
Nilkanth Coal Mining bags Sherband coal block in 7th round of auctions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nilkanth Coal Mining Pvt Ltd (NCMPL) has bagged a coal block under the seventh round of coal auctions launched earlier this year, an official statement said.

The coal mine is partially explored, the Ministry of Coal said.

Nilkanth Coal Mining has bagged the Sherband coal block in Chhattisgarh with 90 million tonnes (MT) coal reserves, it said.

The Ministry of Coal launched the auctions of coal mines for commercial mining under the seventh round and the second attempt of the sixth round on March 29, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023