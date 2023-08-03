Left Menu

Cash-for-jobs scam: ED officials raid residence of TN minister's assistant in Karur district

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at the residence and financial office of Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's personal assistant Shankar in Karur district in connection with its ongoing money laundering investigation.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 21:05 IST
Cash-for-jobs scam: ED officials raid residence of TN minister's assistant in Karur district
Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji. (Photo/Twitter: @V_Senthilbalaji). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at the residence and financial office of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji's personal assistant Shankar in Karur district in connection with its ongoing money laundering investigation. The search began at 8 am by more than five officers. ED officials have taken two bags of documents from his house.

Further details on this matter are awaited. Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court reserved its order on a plea filed by Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and his wife challenging the Madras High Court's judgment which held legal his arrest by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh heard the arguments from the counsels of Balaji, his wife and Enforcement Directorate and reserved the verdict. The Madras High Court on July 14 held legal the ED's arrest of Balaji and subsequent judicial custody granted by a lower court on money laundering charges linked to the cash-for-jobs scam. The High Court order came on the habeas corpus petition filed by Megala, wife of Senthil Balaji.

The ED had arrested Senthil Balaji last month in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam that occurred in the state's transport department, and he continues to be a Minister without portfolio. The ED had arrested Balaji in connection with an Enforcement Case Information Register (ECIR) filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in 2021.

The ECIR was registered on the basis of three FIRs lodged against him by the local police in 2018 for his alleged involvement in a cash-for-job case when he was the Transport Minister in Jayalalithaa's Cabinet in 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023