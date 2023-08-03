Madhya Pradesh has rich tribal heritage: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu has said that the tribal heritage of Madhya Pradesh is extremely rich and maximum tribes reside here. She made the remark while addressing the launch of 'Utkarsh and Unmesh' festival at Ravindra Bhavan in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday.

Sangeet Natak Academy and Sahitya Academy, under the Union Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Department of Culture, MP government, are organising national festivals of India's folk and tribal expressions "Utkarsh" and "Unmesh" for the first time from August 3 to 5 in Bhopal. President Murmu formally inaugurated the festival by lighting the lamp on the occasion. "Our collective efforts should be to become partners in the modern development of the tribal community while preserving our culture, folk tradition, customs and natural environment. The talents using innovations should take India to the pinnacle of overall development. Events like 'Unmesh' and 'Utkarsh' are logical as well as responsive in this direction. Such an event will create a strong "Cultural Ecosystem". The active cooperation of the Madhya Pradesh government in this is commendable," she said.

She also said, "India has more than 700 tribal communities and almost double are their languages. Today, when India's Amrit Kaal is going on, it is our responsibility that the tribal languages and culture should remain alive and developed." Besides, Murmu said, "After becoming the President, most of my visits have taken place in Madhya Pradesh. Today I have come on a visit to the state for the fifth time. I thank the 8 crore residents of MP for warmly welcoming me here."

Patriotism and universal brotherhood have always been in the thinking stream of the country. Since ancient times the tradition says "Yatra Vishwa Bhavati Ekneedam". The whole world is one family. This time India is chairing the G-20 and its motto "One Earth, One Family and One Future" is an expression of this spirit. The same feeling is reflected in the poem of the great poet Jaishankar Prasad: "Arun Yeh Madhumai Desh Hamara, Jahan Pahuch Anjan Kshitij Ko Milta Ek Sahara.", the president added. (ANI)

