PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 21:51 IST
GJC announces India Jewellery Shopping Festival from Oct 12-Nov 17 to boost festive sales
All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) on Thursday announced the first 'India Jewellery Shopping Festival', from October 12 to November 17 and said it expects a 35 per cent growth in sales compared to the festive period last year.

The nationwide shopping festival is expected to witness participation from over 5,000 jewellery retailers and distributors and will help boost the overall business sentiment across the industry, GJC chairman Saiyam Mehra told reporters.

"IJSF is a potential pool for all jewellery traders, and key industry participants have shown significant interest. Consumers and producers both benefit from the event. The jewellers have the opportunity to expand and increase their sales,'' he said.

GJC Director and IJSF Convenor Dinesh Jain said these initiatives by IJSF will attract estimated 2.4 million end customers and are expected to bring in sales worth Rs 1.2 lakh crores.

The purpose of IJSF is also to boost the business of single-store jewellery business and promote them along with the big retailers. This will also give them the opportunity to expand and increase their sales,'' he stated.

''We are planning to make IJFS an annual event. This will also be a step towards making 65 per cent of the industry organised from the current 35-45 per cent,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

