Left Menu

Hyundai, Kia recall 91,000 US vehicles over fire risks, urge owners to park outside

About 52,000 Hyundai vehicles and nearly 40,000 Kia vehicles are covered under the recall. The Korean automakers said electronic controllers for the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly may contain damaged electrical components that can cause the pump to overheat. Kia said in June it received a report of melting in a 2023 Soul.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 22:01 IST
Hyundai, Kia recall 91,000 US vehicles over fire risks, urge owners to park outside
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hyundai Motor and Kia said on Thursday they are recalling more than 91,000 newer vehicles in the U.S. because of fire risks and urged owners to park outside and away from structures pending repairs. The recall covers Hyundai 2023-2024 Palisade, 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona vehicles and 2023-2024 Seltos and 2023 Kia Soul, Sportage vehicles. About 52,000 Hyundai vehicles and nearly 40,000 Kia vehicles are covered under the recall.

The Korean automakers said electronic controllers for the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly may contain damaged electrical components that can cause the pump to overheat. Owners will be notified in late September and dealers will inspect and replace the electric oil pump controller as needed. Kia said it has six reports of potentially related thermal events but no accidents or injuries while Hyundai has four similar reports. The automakers told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration a suspect part was eliminated from production in March.

Hyundai told dealers a rental vehicle should be provided to customers who do not feel safe operating their vehicle until a recall fix is available. Hyundai said if owners report a burning/melting odor, they should have the vehicle towed to the nearest Hyundai dealer and do not attempt to drive. In addition to the fire risk, heat damage could trigger a short circuit impacting other onboard vehicle controllers, Hyundai said.

Hyundai said in December it received a report of a 2023 Hyundai Palisade vehicle exhibiting heat damage on the wire harness/connector of the electric oil pump, prompting the automaker to open an investigation. Kia said in June it received a report of melting in a 2023 Soul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023