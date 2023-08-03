Left Menu

"Help me Tej Pratap," woman reaches RJD leader's programme in Patna

She said she had previously made multiple appeals to attend CM Nitish's public grievance session, known as Janta Darbar, in order to seek assistance and lodge a complaint against the criminals.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 22:16 IST
"Help me Tej Pratap," woman reaches RJD leader's programme in Patna
Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday reached to inaugurate the park in Rajendra Nagar, Patna where a woman along with her daughter arrived at the RJD leader's programme with a poster of "Help me Tej Pratap". The woman, a resident of Patna, reached at the programme and alleged that her land and house has been encroached upon by goons  and they always threaten them.

"The goons have vandalized the women's house several times. Even its walls have been broken," the woman said. She said she had previously made multiple appeals to attend CM Nitish's public grievance session, known as Janta Darbar, in order to seek assistance and lodge a complaint against the criminals.

According to the woman she has earlier requested several times to visit CM Nitish's Janta Darbar so that she can sek help and file a complaint against the goons. "I have approached both the local police station and the SSP of Patna,yet I have not received any assistance from law enforcement up until now," she said.

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap has assured help to the woman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

