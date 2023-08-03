Italy scales back plans to control prices of essential goods

Italy has scaled back its anti-inflation plans after producers refused to submit to a deal with supermarket chains to control prices of consumer staples, three people familiar with the talks said on Thursday.

Annual inflation slowed to 6.4% in July from 6.7% in June, EU-harmonised consumer price data showed, but prices of food, and household and personal care goods rose 10.4%, slightly less than the month before and still over 50% more than the overall index. To help the poor, the government has been trying to negotiate an agreement between producers and retailers to cap prices of food and other essentials from October to December.

Participating retail stores would be marked with government stickers in the green, white and red of the Italian flag with "anti-inflation quarter" written on it, a reference to the last three months of the year. The accord was supposed to deliver a "decisive blow" to inflation, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Monday.

But the people said on Thursday the government had not managed to get support from industry associations and so the supermarkets did not intend to endorse the plan. As a result, the government agreed a joint declaration with supermarkets and shopkeepers' associations envisaging an agreement to be announced by Sept. 10 to keep prices down in the fourth quarter.

Seen by Reuters, the statement acknowledges that the industry associations have so far not been willing to sign off on any deal. Urso will chair a video call on Friday at 0730 GMT to ratify the joint declaration, one of the sources said.

Persistently high inflation is posing a major headache for nationalist Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is also facing mounting discontent over cuts her government imposed to a poverty relief scheme that is affecting hundreds of thousands of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)