Left Menu

Paytm monthly users increase by 19 pc to 9.3 crore

Sequentially, the company saw merchant subscriptions increase by about 4 lakh in July 2023, Paytm said in a filing.Payment volumes for merchants or Gross Merchandise Values GMV rose 39 per cent on-year at Rs 1.47 lakh crore.We continue to see increase in GMV of non-UPI instruments like EMI and cards.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 22:48 IST
Paytm monthly users increase by 19 pc to 9.3 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fintech company Paytm on Thursday said its average monthly users rose by 19 per cent on-year to 9.3 crore.

Merchant subscriptions stood at 82 lakhs, with 41 lakh new subscriptions over the year, according to the filing. Sequentially, the company saw merchant subscriptions increase by about 4 lakh in July 2023, Paytm said in a filing.

Payment volumes for merchants or Gross Merchandise Values (GMV) rose 39 per cent on-year at Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

''We continue to see increase in GMV of non-UPI instruments like EMI and cards. We are focused on payment volumes that generate profitability for us, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential,'' the company said.

The fintech platform said it doled out 43 lakh loans in the month of July, making the total value of loans distributed in the month to Rs 5194 crore, at a whopping yearly growth of 148 per cent.

The company will discontinue monthly disclosures of operating metrics starting September 2023, since their business model ''has achieved scale,'' the company said.

''As we had previously mentioned in our Q4 FY 2023 Earnings Presentation, we will, given our business model is established and has achieved scale,'' Paytm said.

The company will share the disclosures quarterly, it added.

Paytm reported a narrowing of loss to Rs 358.4 crore in its June quarter, having posted a loss of Rs 645.4 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases institute; India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths and more

Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases...

 Global
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss...

 Global
4
McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023