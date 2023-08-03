Torrent Power to supply 132 MW solar power to Shapoorji Pallonji Company arms in Gujarat

Torrent Power Ltd (TPL) has entered into an agreement with subsidiaries of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Private Limited (SPCPL) for the supply of 132 MW solar power in Gujarat.

The estimated project cost of the 132 MW project is Rs 700 crore, TPL said in a statement.

''Torrent Power Ltd. has, through its subsidiary Torrent Urja 8 Private Limited, entered into Power Transfer Agreement with subsidiaries of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Private Limited (SPCPL) for the supply of 132 MW solar power for its desalination plants in Gujarat,'' it said.

Torrent Power's installed renewable capacity is 1.18 GW, and total power generation capacity is 4.2 GW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)