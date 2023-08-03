Left Menu

Governor orders suspension of tomato consumption in Punjab Raj Bhawan amidst surging prices

The Governor on Thursday issued an order to temporarily halt the consumption of tomatoes in his household as a gesture of solidarity with the citizens of Punjab who are facing the impact of rising food prices.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 23:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In response to the alarming surge in tomato prices across the region, the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT Chandigarh has taken a commendable step to address the situation on a personal level. The Governor on Thursday issued an order to temporarily halt the consumption of tomatoes in his household as a gesture of solidarity with the citizens of Punjab who are facing the impact of rising food prices, read an official statement.

Over the past few weeks, the people of State and UT have been grappling with an unprecedented escalation in the cost of tomatoes, a staple in many households across the state. The price surge has been attributed to various factors, including supply chain disruptions, climatic conditions, and other market dynamics. Recognizing the burden this situation places on ordinary citizens, the Governor has expressed his concern and empathy for the difficulties faced by the public due to soaring tomato prices. By forgoing tomato consumption in his own residence, the Governor aims to underscore the importance of empathy, frugality, and responsible use of resources during these challenging times.

The Governor said, “Stopping or reducing the consumption of an article is bound to have an effect on its price; reducing demand will automatically lower the price. I hope people will use alternatives in their household for the time being and help to curtail the surge in tomato prices." While the suspension of tomato consumption in the Governor's household is a symbolic gesture, it serves as a reminder to all citizens to use resources wisely and come together during challenging times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

