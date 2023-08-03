Maharashtra govt to provide free treatment to people in state-run hospitals

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday has decided to provide free medical services and treatment to all people in the state-run hospitals. Medical services and treatment will include all sorts of operations and surgeries, according to officials.

Maharashtra Cabinet took the decision unanimously. The poor and needy patients of the state will get great relief. Citizens can avail free medical services and treatment from 15th August onwards. This decision will only be applicable to Government Hospitals across the state, not to hospitals under Municipal Corporations.

It will be applicable from primary health care centres in rural areas to district-run hospitals under the health department of the State, said officials. (ANI)

