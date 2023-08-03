Union Minister of Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia unveils new logo of NMDC

Union Minister of Steel and Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Thursday unveiled the new logo of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) at New Delhi. The new logo signifies NMDC's commitment towards sustainable & responsible mining and also its global aspirations.

On this occasion, Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, NMDC; and other officials of the Ministry of Steel and NMDC were also present. The Minister congratulated Team NMDC on their dynamic new logo and added that the unveiling of the logo is a seminal part of the journey of any organisation, symbolising its values and goals.

"We have seen the NMDC's evolution from its early days, and its earlier logo symbolised the journey of India in the last 75 years, where India was growing with a focus on reducing its dependence and becoming self-reliant", the Minister mentioned while highlighting the significance of the old logo. The Union Minister said that NMDC's new logo represents how India's largest producer of iron ore, is all set for mining at a global scale in a sustainable and green environment.

This logo communicates the responsibilities of NMDC towards mining in harmony with nature and people, towards ensuring mineral security and building mineral accountability, and towards infusing self-reliance in the sector. "India's position in the world has seen a transformation from a developing nation to a developed one due to herculean efforts of the Prime Minister of India. India's position has also improved from being a follower to that of a leader", the Minister added.

While highlighting the achievements of the NMDC, the minister said that the NMDC has achieved a record-breaking production for the period up to July 2023 and has already crossed 40 MT of annual production last year. Earlier, the CMD, NMDC, during his welcome address, spoke about how the new logo is a manifestation of NMDC's vision of NMDC 2.0. (ANI)

