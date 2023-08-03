Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that police have registered 83 FIRs, and 159 people have been arrested after the violence gripped in Nuh and Gurgram districts. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded a judicial probe by a high court judge into the government's "failure" to prevent the violence.

"We demand a judicial inquiry headed by a high court judge into why the government failed to prevent the riots in Nuh and that will help bring out the truth into the incident," he told reporters. Hooda said, "The probe should ascertain the truth what led to the violent clashes and who instigated and why the government failed to take preventive steps on time to prevent a communal clash."

Earlier today, the Haryana government partially lifted the mobile internet suspension from 1 pm to 4 pm hours today in multiple districts. The state government in its order said that the internet is being lifted for the said period of time to facilitate the candidates of the CET/Screening test (Group C posts) to download their admit cards.

The internet will be partially lifted in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and the territorial jurisdiction of Sub Division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of district Gurugram. "As per the recommendation of ADGP/CID, in order to facilitate prospective candidates of CET/Screening test (Group C posts) to download admit cards and to exercise other necessary related tasks, the above orders are hereby partially withdrawn/relaxed only for today i.e. 03.08.2023 from 13:00 hrs to 16:00 hrs in respect of districts Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and territorial jurisdiction of Sub Division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of district Gurugram. All services be restored accordingly for the said period only," the official notification read.

Superintendent of Police Nuh, Varun Singla said that no case of fresh violence has been reported. "After the initial incident, no fresh violence has been reported. The forces have been deployed in all areas. Vigilance is being done day and night. The sense of normalization is coming. If we talk about the last 24 hours, then four fresh FIRs have been registered," SP Nuh Singla said.

Earlier the state government on Wednesday announced that mobile internet services will remain suspended in these districts till August 5. Paramilitary forces conducted a flag march in Nuh after a curfew was imposed in the district following the clashes between the group in the state.

Meanwhile, six deaths have been confirmed in the violence in the Nuh district of Haryana. As the conditions in Haryana's Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts and in three sub-divisions of Gurugram remain critical and tense, the state government on Wednesday announced that mobile internet services will remain suspended in these districts till August 5.

Meanwhile, on the recent violence in Haryana former Haryana CM and Congress leader BS Hooda said that if at the right time, correct steps have been taken, this incident could have been averted. "...Had correct steps been taken at the right time, this incident could have been averted. When a riot breaks out, no side benefits but people suffer a lot, State and the country suffer losses. Gurugram and Faridabad are industrial towns, and there are several MNCs' offices in Gurugram. Schools and colleges are shut and these MNCs' offices are closed. So, who is going to suffer? Country and State," former Haryana CM said.

Moreover, Congress MP Deepender S Hooda said that "The government should have taken preventive measures. Such a situation was created in Haryana due to the administrative failure of the government in the state." "We demand from the government to take all measures to ensure peace in the state and also to not spare the guilty. The govt should take moral responsibility for the incident and make public the facts about it..Haryana CM should resign and give the command to us. We will show how to give security to all in the state," he added.

Earlier, clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people — including around 20 policemen — injured in the frenzy of violence that followed. "...Everyone should maintain peace. People should not post or forward provocative posts on social media. The investigation is underway. The police have registered 83 FIRs, and 159 people have been arrested. The investigation is going on...," said Haryana Home Minister.

Meanwhile, the state home minister said that social media played a significant role in fuelling the violence in Nuh. Earlier today the Police in connection with the recent violence in Nuh took the arrested accused to the Court.

Following the incidents of violence in Nuh Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that no accused will be spared and strict and justice for the victims and their families will be ensured. (ANI)

