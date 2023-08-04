W. House: US to work to ensure energy mkt promotes growth after Saudi move to cut oil production

The United States will continue to work with producers and consumers to ensure the energy market promotes growth after Saudi Arabia's decision to reduce oil production, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told a briefing on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia will extend a voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day for another month to include September, it said, adding it could be extended beyond that or deepened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)