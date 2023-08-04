Left Menu

Colombia hopes Amazon summit will be deforestation 'turning point'

"We hope that it will really be a turning point in the process of deterioration of the Amazon and in the need for an Amazonian multilateralism that has great influence on the global climate agenda," Muhamad said at a press conference in Bogota. The growing links between drug trafficking and illegal logging and other activities will be a focus of the summit, which was proposed by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to tackle rampant deforestation.

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 04-08-2023 01:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 01:13 IST
Colombia hopes Amazon summit will be deforestation 'turning point'
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombia's government is hopeful that an upcoming regional summit in Brazil will represent a turning point in the deterioration of the Amazon, Colombian Environment Minister Susana Muhamad said on Thursday. The eight countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO), which include Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and Peru, will meet Aug. 7-8 in the Brazilian city of Belem at the mouth of the Amazon River.

The summit - which follows a meeting in Colombia's Amazon city of Leticia a month ago - is aimed at finding ways to prevent further degradation of the Amazon rainforest, the preservation of which scientists say is vital for curbing the effects of climate change. "We hope that it will really be a turning point in the process of deterioration of the Amazon and in the need for an Amazonian multilateralism that has great influence on the global climate agenda," Muhamad said at a press conference in Bogota.

The growing links between drug trafficking and illegal logging and other activities will be a focus of the summit, which was proposed by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to tackle rampant deforestation. Talks will also include the complicated issue of hydrocarbon exploration, Muhamad said.

While Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has voiced concern over oil and gas exploration in the Amazon, Muhamad said the situation was "much more complex" than other topics. The topic will be one for heads of state to discuss, she said, given the wider repercussions involved on issues like energy security and national sovereignty.

"The important thing is that this discussion is being had," Muhamad said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases institute; India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths and more

Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases...

 Global
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss...

 Global
4
McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023