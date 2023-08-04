Left Menu

UP: Woman dies after lift collapses in Noida society

The official further informed that police is in the process of registering a case once the family of the deceased files a compaint.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2023 09:15 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 09:15 IST
UP: Woman dies after lift collapses in Noida society
Anil Kumar Yadav,  Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman succumbed to her injuries allegedly after a lift collapsed at a society in Noida's Sector 137, a senior police official said on Thursday. The woman who sustained injuries in the incident was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, as per police.

The official further informed that police are in the process of registering a case once the family of the deceased files a complaint. "A woman died after a lift collapsed at a society in sector 137 in Noida," Anil Kumar Yadav,  Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida), said while speaking to ANI.

Information was recieved that a woman was injured after a lift collapsed in a society. A police team reached the hospital where they were informed that the woman has died, the official said. "A case will be registered on the complaint of the deceased's family," he said.

According to the police, the accident took place, as per family members of the deceased, around 6 pm on Thursday. Following the incident, the police have started further investigation into the matter.

More details are awaited (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023