Assam: Police seize 768 grams of heroin in Karimganj; 1 arrested

They said that Karimganj district police and BSF jointly intercepted a vehicle at Kayasthagram Bazar area and seized 50 soap cases containing 768 grams of heroin.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 09:17 IST
Seized contraband drugs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation, the troops of Border Security Forces and Karimganj police on Thursday seized 768 grams of contraband drugs (Heroin) during a check-up and apprehended a drug peddlar in Karimganj district, officials said. They said that Karimganj district police and BSF jointly intercepted a vehicle at Kayasthagram Bazar area and seized 50 soap cases containing 768 grams of heroin.

"The security personnel also apprehended a drug peddler during the check-up," officials said. Barely a week ago, Assam's Cachar Police arrested two drug peddlers and seized 1.70 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 35 crore here.

In June, on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking or World Drug Day, Assam's Karimganj district police and administration of Assam publically burnt a huge quantity of seized drugs worth Rs 225 crores. In the same month, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Karbi Anglong police apprehended one person at Karbi Anglong Police and seized 89 soap cases containing around 1 kg of heroin hidden in the door panel of the vehicle while over one kg of heroin, valued at Rs 10 crore in the grey market, was recovered from the Cachar district.

Earlier in May, in a bid to tackle the drug menace, a Kabristan Committee in central Assam's Morigaon district decided not to allow and participate in the funeral of people who died due to the consumption of drugs or have been involved in the illegal drugs trade. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

