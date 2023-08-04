Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell arrests 5 drug peddlers, seizes drugs worth Rs 30 lakh

Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police on Thursday seized drugs worth an estimated to be Rs 30 lakh and arrested five drug peddlers, officials said. The operation was carried out by the Bandra unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell in the Mahim area of Mumbai.

Following their arrest, the accused were booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The identity of the accused persons is being ascertained.

"Bandra Unit of Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell arrested five drug peddlers from Mahim area and seized MD drugs worth Rs 30 Lakhs in the international market. Case registered against them under NDPS Act," officials said. In June, ANC of Mumbai police arrested two drug peddlers from the Sewri area, and recovered MDMA drugs worth Rs 30 lakh. One of the arrested accused belonged to Uttar Pradesh's Gonda while another one is from Maharashtra's Jalna, as per police.

In May, Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell arrested Ali Asghar Parvez Shirazi, who is a close aide of Kailash Rajput, a major supplier of drugs in India, from Mumbai airport. The police further said that the accused Ali Asghar Shirazi was trying to flee from Mumbai to Dubai. In the same month, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Azad Maidan unit in Mumbai arrested a drug peddler and seized drugs worth Rs 68 lakhs from his possession.

In April, ANC of Mumbai police arrested two drug peddlers from the Dharavi and Chembur area, and recovered MDMA drugs worth Rs 37 lakh. ANC of Mumbai Police made a major crackdown on a drug racket when it on March 21 arrested three drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth Rs 10 crore in the Bandra area.

Earlier on March 18, Mumbai Crime Branch Unit arrested five drug peddlers from the Santacruz area and seized drugs worth Rs 49 lakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)