CBI filed 135 cases against various Civil Service Officers in last 5 yrs: Govt

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Jitendra Singh informed that out of these 135 cases, charge-sheets have been filed in 57 cases in the concerned Courts for trial.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday informed Rajya Sabha that Central Bureau of Investigation has registered 135 cases against various Civil Service Officers during the last five years, a press release said. The cases were filed during the time periods starting from 2018-2022 and upto June 30, 2023.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Jitendra Singh informed that out of these 135 cases, charge-sheets have been filed in 57 cases in the concerned Courts for trial. The Minister also informed that in last five years ( 2018 to 2022), Central Vigilance Commission has recommended action against 12,756 officers during first stage advice and 887 Officers during second stage advice.

"Out of this, grant of sanction of prosecution was advised in respect of 719 officers," the minister said in the Rajya Sabha. The maximum number of cases against Civil Service Officers have been lodged in Maharashtra with 24 cases followed by Delhi with 15 cases.

Ten cases have been lodged against various Civil Service Officers in Jammu and Kashmir. The least number of cases were lodged in West Bengal, Kerala, Meghalaya and Andhra Pradesh with one case each. (ANI)

