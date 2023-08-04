"PM Modi is nervous": CM Ashok Gehlot on Rajasthan compared with Manipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wondering why is the latter drawing a comparison between the Manipur and Rajasthan in terms of crimes committed against women. Addressing media in Jaipur on Thursday, CM Gehlot said PM Modi is "nervous" by comparing Rajasthan with Manipur.

He also targeted the state's BJP leaders saying that their high command doesn't consider them worthy enough to contest elections on their own face. "I think this time Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also nervous. The way he uses his language is not right. He is comparing Rajasthan with Manipur. What has happened to the Prime Minister? Prime Minister, tell me, have you got Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh studied? Have you taken a meeting of your financial experts and taken information from them?" CM Gehlot asked during the media briefing.

Prime Minister earlier in the month took a dig at the Congress-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh over crimes against women while denouncing a strip-naked horror video that went viral a day before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament showing two women in Manipur being assaulted and molested, triggering outrage and condemnation. "You are saying that Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are getting ruined, I am worried. I would like to ask the Prime Minister whether he has got the complete study done, you can hold a press conference, hold a meeting with us. We are not afraid of suggestions and criticisms. We consider suggestions and criticisms for the sake of the public interest," Gehlot said, taking a dig at PM Modi.

Talking about Rajasthan BJP leaders, he said, "What is your level? You have become the face of the Chief Minister. Are you worthy of the face of the Chief Minister? Will the people of Rajasthan accept you as the Chief Minister?" CM Gehlot lashed out at the BJP state leadership for relying only on the popularity of the PM to fight the elections.

CM Gehlot said that PM Modi is an international leader, a world guru, "Why are you bringing him into state, BJP leaders do not have the courage, Is there any man (BJP leader) in Rajasthan who is not qualified", CM Gehlot said. Gehlot was referring to the recent visit of the Prime Minister Modi to the poll-bound Rajasthan. PM Modi during a rally in Sikar had accused the Gehlot-led Congress government of corruption and referred to the 'Red Diary that recently expelled minister Rajinder Gudha claimed contained details of the Gehlot government's corruption.

"Is the Rajasthan BJP leadership unit qualified? Couldn't make it possible to fight elections on your face only. Your high command does not consider you capable enough to fight elections on your face, it is beyond understanding. That's why Rajasthan BJP leaders say that they will fight elections on Modi's face,' Gehlot said. The state assembly elections in Rajasthan are due to be held later this year. (ANI)

