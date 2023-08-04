UP: ASI to conduct scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque today

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will conduct the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Friday. Allahabad High Court on Thursday allowed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Speaking to ANI, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, Advocate representing the Hindu side on the Gyanvapi case, said, "Allahabad High Court allowed the ASI to conduct the survey yesterday. ASI and the district administration have made all preparations. We are also going there. This survey is a step towards creating history...." "ASI can only tell as to how many days it will take to complete the survey. It took 7-8 months to complete the survey of the Ram temple in Ayodhya," Sudhir Tripathi, advocate representing the Hindu side said while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, security has been strengthened around the Gyanvapi premises as ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) will conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex today. The Allahabad High Court dismissed Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea, challenging the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had challenged the Varanasi District Judge's July 21 order. On July 21, Varanasi district judge AK Vishvesha ordered the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex on an application moved by four Hindu women on May 16, 2023.

The order of the district judge, however, excluded the Wuzu Khana (ablution pond area) of the complex, which has been sealed on the order of the top court. Earlier the Allahabad High Court asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to not start the survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi as the hearing on the matter is underway after Supreme Court put on hold till 5 pm July 26 a detailed scientific survey by the ASI to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi was built upon a temple. (ANI)

