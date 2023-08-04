Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC to acquire 30% stake in Absheron gas field
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Friday it would acquire a 30% equity stake in the Absheron gas and condensate field in the Caspian Sea.
The agreement would see Azeri state oil company SOCAR and TotalEnergies each hold a 35% stake in the field.
First gas from Absheron was delivered in July.
