Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC to acquire 30% stake in Absheron gas field

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Friday it would acquire a 30% equity stake in the Absheron gas and condensate field in the Caspian Sea.

The agreement would see Azeri state oil company SOCAR and TotalEnergies each hold a 35% stake in the field.

First gas from Absheron was delivered in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)