Kremlin doesn't believe U.S. promise to safeguard its food exports if it returns to grain deal - RIA
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia does not believe a U.S. promise that Washington will help ensure Moscow can freely export food if it returns to the Black Sea grain deal, state news agency RIA quoted the Kremlin as saying on Friday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Thursday: "In the event of return to the agreement, of course, we'll continue to do whatever is necessary to make sure that everyone can export their food and food products freely and safely to include Russia."
Russia last month quit the agreement that had allowed Ukraine to ship food from its Black Sea ports, complaining about obstacles to its own exports of food and fertiliser.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- State
- Kremlin
- Russia
- Washington
- Moscow
- Antony Blinken
- Black Sea
- U.S.
ALSO READ
FOCUS-Made in Russia? Chinese cars drive a revival of Russia's auto factories
White House says Russia is preparing for attacks on civilian ships in Black Sea
At least nine wounded in Russian strike on Mykolaiv -governor
At least 18 wounded in Russian strike on Ukraine's Mykolaiv -governor
At least nine wounded in Russian strike on Ukraine's Mykolaiv -governor