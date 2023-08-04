Left Menu

Russian rouble recovers after Thursday's drop

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-08-2023 13:33 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 13:31 IST
Russian rouble recovers after Thursday's drop
The Russian rouble firmed in early trade on Friday after what market players say was an unusual bout of weakness late on Thursday that was possibly linked to a large one-off transaction. At 0739 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 94.53, having hit 94.99 on Thursday, its weakest since March 28, 2022.

It had gained 0.3% to trade at 103.54 versus the euro . It was virtually unchanged against the yuan at 13.12. Russia's finance ministry said on Thursday it was switching to foreign currency purchases this month in line with its fiscal rule. Some market players had hoped it would suspend the rule to help support the rouble.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $85.43 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

