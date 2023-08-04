Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2023 13:53 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 13:51 IST
Navigation resumes in Russian port after drone attack - Caspian Pipeline Consortium
The movement of ships has resumed in the Russian port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea which was earlier suspended due to a Ukrainian drone attack in the early hours of Friday, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) said in a statement.

The CPC, which is the main shipper of Kazakh oil exports, said it was already preparing to load a fresh tanker at one of its mooring points.

