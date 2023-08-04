Indian National Association for Study of Liver organises 3-day scientific meeting at Bhubaneswar

The Indian National Association for Study of the Liver (INASL-2023) is organising its 31st Annual Scientific Meeting at Bhubaneswar, Odisha from August 3-6. According to Event Organiser Dr Manoj Ku Sahu, the event will be attended by doctors from 22 international faculties and around 1,500 delegates from various regions of the country and other foreign countries.

Manoj Ku Sahu added that the event will involve pertinent discussions on various liver illnesses and their treatments. Sahu also stated that this important conference brings together the most eminent national and international liver disease experts from around the world.

"This major conference brings together the world's most distinguished national and international liver disease experts. Hence, extensive discussions about embracing new technology and information exchange on liver disease will be conducted," added Sahu. Hepatitis B virus is the most common cause of liver cancer in India. It affects 300-400 million individuals worldwide, with India accounting for approximately 60 million, said Sahu.

About 400 police including police commissioners participated in the inauguration program, he stated. He also added that an awareness program will be held for students and senior citizens from Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)