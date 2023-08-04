Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Mumbai's Kandivali

A fire broke out on the 16th floor of the Orchid building at Kandivali area in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Friday morning, officials said. After receiving information, a team of fire tenders reached the area and started the operation to douse the fire.

There were reports of casualty or injury to anyone as firefighting officials were making efforts to bring the situation under control. According to the police, there is yet no information on any injuries due to the incident. The fire brigade team along with the police are present at the spot, they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

