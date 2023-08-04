Left Menu

Russian rouble hits fresh 16-month lows vs dollar, euro

It edged up 0.7% against the yuan to 13.20. Russia's finance ministry said on Thursday it was switching to foreign currency purchases from sales this month, in line with its fiscal rule.

The Russian rouble hit fresh 16-month lows against the dollar and the euro on Friday, extending losses from the previous day when the finance ministry's said it would switch to foreign currency purchases from sales in August.

The rouble hit 95 per dollar and 104 per euro, both the weakest levels hit by the Russian currency since March 28, 2022. It edged up 0.7% against the yuan to 13.20.

Russia's finance ministry said on Thursday it was switching to foreign currency purchases from sales this month, in line with its fiscal rule. Some market players had hoped it would suspend the rule to help support the rouble. The government carries out FX interventions under its budget rule to cover shortfalls - or build up reserves in the event of a surplus - in earnings from Russia's vital oil and gas exports, revenues from which have shrunk this year due to Western sanctions.

Seeking to benefit from high oil prices, and in line with its budget rule, the finance ministry switched to purchases after seven months of sales, although the central bank's own FX interventions mean the country will still conduct net sales. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.5% at $85.62 a barrel.

