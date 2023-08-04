Left Menu

Alembic Pharmaceuticals posts Rs 120.6 crore profit in Q1

The companys India revenues grew 9 per cent to Rs 524 crore, while the US generics were up 6 per cent at Rs 390 crore in the quarter, the company said in the filing.It further added that the active pharmaceutical ingredients vertical clocked 31 per cent growth at Rs 305 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 15:28 IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals posts Rs 120.6 crore profit in Q1
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 120.6 crore in the June quarter. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 65.88 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal was Rs 1,486.15 crore, as compared to Rs 1,262.14 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total expenses were marginally higher at Rs 1,368.03 crore, that was Rs 1,323.3 crore in the first quarter last fiscal. The company's India revenues grew 9 per cent to Rs 524 crore, while the US generics were up 6 per cent at Rs 390 crore in the quarter, the company said in the filing.

It further added that the active pharmaceutical ingredients vertical clocked 31 per cent growth at Rs 305 crore. ''The company grew in all business segments with India outperforming the market with 9 per cent growth,'' Alembic Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Pranav Amin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023