Alembic Pharmaceuticals posts Rs 120.6 crore profit in Q1
The companys India revenues grew 9 per cent to Rs 524 crore, while the US generics were up 6 per cent at Rs 390 crore in the quarter, the company said in the filing.It further added that the active pharmaceutical ingredients vertical clocked 31 per cent growth at Rs 305 crore.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 120.6 crore in the June quarter. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 65.88 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal was Rs 1,486.15 crore, as compared to Rs 1,262.14 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total expenses were marginally higher at Rs 1,368.03 crore, that was Rs 1,323.3 crore in the first quarter last fiscal. The company's India revenues grew 9 per cent to Rs 524 crore, while the US generics were up 6 per cent at Rs 390 crore in the quarter, the company said in the filing.
It further added that the active pharmaceutical ingredients vertical clocked 31 per cent growth at Rs 305 crore. ''The company grew in all business segments with India outperforming the market with 9 per cent growth,'' Alembic Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Pranav Amin said.
