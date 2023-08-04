Ukraine says Russia planning 'false flag' attack at Belarus refinery
04-08-2023
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's SBU security service accused Russia on Friday of preparing to stage a "false flag" attack at the Mozyr oil refinery in Belarus in order to blame Ukrainian saboteurs as part of an effort to draw Belarus into the war in Ukraine.
In a statement, the Security Service of Ukraine said its assertions were based on information obtained from several sources, including a captured Russian serviceman.
