Delhi HC refuses to entertain Mumbai train blast convict's plea against CIC order

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea by Mumbai Train blast convict Ehtesham Qutbuddin Siddiqui challenging the Central Information Commission's (CIC) order dismissing the plea in which he had also asked for a direction to the (National Investigation Agency) NIA for a fresh investigation. The high court said that there is a limit to information and use under the (Right to Information) RTI Act.

The counsel for the petitioner withdrew the petition after the court said that it would dismiss the petition with costs. Justice Subramonium Prasad said that What is sought under the RTI application is not information but a direction.

"There is a limit to the use of information under the RTI Act," Justice Prasad said. Justice Prasad said that the court is inclined to dismiss the plea with a heavy cost. You tell me How much it costs.

The counsel for the petitioner said that the petitioner has been moved through legal aid. "Even if the petition is moved through legal aid, even then there is a limit to its use," Justice Prasad said.

How much did it cost? Or you withdraw it, Justice Prasad asked. At this point, the council said that it would withdraw it.

The court allowed the petition to be withdrawn, taking a sympathetic view. The petitioner, Ehtesham Qutbuddin Siddiqui, challenged the CIC order of September 13, 2022, rejecting his plea where he asked the NIA to seek a sanction from the Central Government for a fresh investigation of the terror attack.

He also said that he was falsely implicated in the matter. He had sought information on the fresh inputs that surfaced in the matter. He also asked the NIA to investigate the matter afresh in light of fresh material. (ANI)

