BHEL loss widens to Rs 343 cr in June quarter

State-run engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Friday reported the widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 343.89 crore in the April-June quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly due to higher expenses. The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 187.99 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, a BSE filing showed.

Total expenses of the company rose to Rs 5,595.47 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,006.50 crore in the same period a year ago. Total income of the company rose to Rs 5,117.20 crore in the quarter from Rs 4,742.28 crore in the same period a year ago.

