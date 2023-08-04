BHEL loss widens to Rs 343 cr in June quarter
The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 187.99 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, a BSE filing showed.Total expenses of the company rose to Rs 5,595.47 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,006.50 crore in the same period a year ago.
State-run engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Friday reported the widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 343.89 crore in the April-June quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly due to higher expenses. The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 187.99 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, a BSE filing showed.
Total expenses of the company rose to Rs 5,595.47 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,006.50 crore in the same period a year ago. Total income of the company rose to Rs 5,117.20 crore in the quarter from Rs 4,742.28 crore in the same period a year ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
