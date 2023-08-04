Indian women's compound team wins gold medal in World Archery Championships
The Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur clinched a gold medal in the World Archery Championships after beating Mexico in the final here on Friday.
The Indian trio won 235-229 to open the gold medal account for the country in the championships.
Earlier, India had beaten Colombia 220-216 in the semifinals after a 228-226 win over Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals.
