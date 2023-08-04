CESC Q1 profit grows 24 pc to Rs 368 cr
Power utility CESC Ltd on Friday posted about 24 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 368 crore for June quarter 2023-24, on account of higher income.
It had logged Rs 297 crore profit in April-June 2022-23, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Total income rose to Rs 4,369 crore from Rs 4,146 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Expenses were at Rs 4,194 crore as against Rs 3,934 crore a year ago.
Kolkata-based CESC belongs to RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and is a vertically integrated power utility engaged in generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.
