Bills enhancing punishment for adulteration of seeds, fertilisers, insecticides tabled in Maharashtra Assembly

The Maharashtra government on Friday tabled amendment bills providing for stringent punishment for manufacture and sale of adulterated, non-standard or misbranded seeds, fertilisers and insecticides as well as for black marketing of these commodities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2023 16:35 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Friday tabled amendment bills providing for stringent punishment for manufacture and sale of adulterated, non-standard or misbranded seeds, fertilisers and insecticides as well as for black marketing of these commodities. Agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde tabled the bills. As per the amendment to the Seeds Act, dealer/seller of seeds who prevents a seed inspector from taking samples or exercising any other power conferred under the Act will be punished with imprisonment of three months to three years, or with a fine of Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000, or both.

A repeat offence will attract imprisonment from six months to five years or a fine of Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh, or both. The offences shall be cognizable (which means police can arrest without a court's permission) and non-bailable.

At present, a first offence attracts a fine of Rs 500 and six months' imprisonment or a fine of Rs 1,000, or both, and the government thinks that this punishment is very lenient, Munde told the House.

He also tabled a bill to amend the Insecticides Act to prevent manufacture and sale of misbranded insecticides, making the offence cognizable and non-bailable.

A third bill enhances punishment for the manufacture, supply, distribution or sale of adulterated, non-standard or misbranded fertilisers. The offences will be cognizable and non-bailable and the imprisonment will be between six months to seven years or a fine of Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

The government also tabled a bill to amend the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Dangerous Persons, Video Pirates, Sand Smugglers, so as to bring those involved in black marketing of fertilisers, insecticides and seeds under its purview.

