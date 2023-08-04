"Highest court of India realised attempt to silence..." Ramesh Chennithala on SC staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction

Soon after the Supreme Court stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" comments at an election rally in 2019, Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the highest court of India realised that this is an attempt to silence Rahul Gandhi who was opposing the mischiefs of the central government. Asserting that the people of Wayanad are "happy" with the Supreme Court's order, Ramesh Chennithala said, "We will be strengthened by this verdict and the people of Kerala, especially the people of Wayanad will be more happy as they have got their Member of Parliament back and his services will be there for the next of the period of the Lok Sabha."

Lauding the Supreme Court's order, Chennithala demanding apology from the BJP since they were trying to silence Rahul Gandhi. Speaking to ANI, Chennithala said, "The BJP should give an apology on the entire issue. They were trying to silence Rahul Gandhi but ultimately the highest court of India realised that this is an attempt to silence Rahul Gandhi who was opposing the mischiefs of the central government."

The senior Congress leader added that the Congress will continue to fight against the mischiefs of the central government. "We are very happy and we will continue to fight against the mischiefs of the central government again and again," Ramesh Chennithala said.

In a major relief to former Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court, in an interim order on Friday, stayed his conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark. The apex court earlier in the day began hearing an appeal filed by the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case.

The apex court issued notices to the Gujarat government and the complainant in July on an appeal of the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order. The Gujarat HC had in its order declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court over the 'Modi surname' remark.

After his conviction in the case, Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Kerala's Wayanad on March 24. Earlier in March, a magisterial court convicted Rahul Gandhi for his 'Modi' surname remarks ahead of the 2019 national polls. (ANI)

