IAEA: No explosives found on Zaporizhzhia reactor roofs after month-long wait

The U.N. nuclear watchdog has "finally" been granted access to areas of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine that it first requested a month ago and has found no explosives, the agency said in a statement on Friday. "International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have observed no mines or explosives on the rooftops of Unit 3 and Unit 4 reactor buildings and the turbine halls ... after having been given access yesterday afternoon," the IAEA said.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi added: "I welcome the news that IAEA experts have finally been granted this additional access at the site."

