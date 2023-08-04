Greaves Electric Mobility collaborates with ReadyAssist to serve fleet customers

Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd, owners of Ampere, the electric two-wheeler brand, on Friday said it has entered into a collaboration with ReadyAssist, to offer after-sales and service to its fleet customers.

Sundaravijayam Automobile Services Pvt Ltd (ReadyAssist) is a leading provider of roadside assistance services in offering customer-centric solutions.

As per the agreement, ReadyAssist would ensure smooth operations, minimal downtime and maximum business efficiency to the Ampere's fleet customers. Commenting on the partnership, Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd, CEO and executive director, Sanjay Behl said, ''We are confident that our collaboration with ReadyAssist for enhanced service assistance will further boost our vision to make EVs the preferred mode of commute.'' ''We look forward to this exciting collaboration,'' he said.

ReadyAssist will be equipping Ampere with round-the-clock services supported by its proprietary technology platform under this agreement.

''Utilising our in-depth industry knowledge and expertise, we are glad to be a part of Ampere's mission of bringing EVs into Indian households and are ecstatic to contribute further,'' ReadyAssist founder and CEO, Vimal Singh SV said.

The collaboration represents a significant step in revolutionising the country's support infrastructure for electric vehicles, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)