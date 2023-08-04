Maharashtra: More than 22.9 lakh eligible to vote in polls to local bodies in Raigad

More than 22.9 lakh registered voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the upcoming polls of local bodies in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Friday. Elections are expected to be held for the Raigad Municipal Corporation, zilla parishad, panchayat samitis and gram panchayats this year, he said. According to the district authorities, there are 22,93,919 eligible voters in the district, including 11,69,602 men and 11,24,273 men and 44 from the transgender community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)