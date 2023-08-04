Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA's son opens fire at tribal youth in Singrauli

The incident took place in Morba of Singrauli district when the tribal youth was allegedly shot at by Vivek Vaish, the son of BJP MLA Ramlallu Vaish from Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 18:25 IST
Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA's son opens fire at tribal youth in Singrauli
Surya Prakash Khairwar, who was allegedly shot at by BJP MLA's son. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A month after a video of a tribal man being urinated upon by another man in Madhya Pradesh went viral, a new case has come up in the state, where a tribal youth was shot at by the son of a BJP MLA. The incident took place in Morba of Singrauli district when the tribal youth was allegedly shot at by Vivek Vaish, the son of BJP MLA Ramlallu Vaish from Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.

Vaish is accused of opening fire at the youth and severely injuring him and then fleeing from the spot. Police have registered a case against the accused. Madhya Pradesh Police said a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25/27 of the Arms Act has been filed against Vaish.

The victim has been identified as Surya Prakash Khairwar. He was hit on his hand and was rushed to a nearby hospital. According to the information received from the FIR, the incident took place near Budhi Mai Mandir at 6.30 pm on Thursday. As soon as the information was received, the police immediately reached the hospital.

Shiv Kumar Verma, Addl SP Singrauli told ANI that teams have been formed to nab the BJP MLA's son. The Congress once again attacked the state government for failing to protect tribals.

Responding to this, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "Action will be taken. A case has been registered. The law will take its own course." Earlier, a video went viral which showed a man allegedly urinating on the face of another man in an inebriated state. The accused was identified as Pravesh Shukla, a resident of Kubri village. (ANI)

