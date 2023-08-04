Russia's Novak: global oil demand to grow by 2.4 mln bpd in 2023

Global oil demand is set to grow by 2.4 million barrels per day this year, and strong demand makes the market balanced, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Novak said on Friday.

Russian oil output remains steady at about 9.5 million barrels per day, he said after a meeting of the joint monitoring committee of OPEC and non-OPEC producers.

