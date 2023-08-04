Maharashtra assembly prorogued, winter session from December 7

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Friday prorogued the legislative assembly at the end of its monsoon session which lasted for three weeks.

The winter session of the legislature will commence in Nagpur from December 7.

The prorogation order was read out by Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

The monsoon session had started on July 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)