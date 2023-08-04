Vedanta appoints John Slaven as CEO of aluminium business

Vedanta on Friday announced the appointment of John Slaven as the chief executive officer of its aluminium business. The company also elevated Stephen Russell Moore (Steve), COO - Cairn Oil & Gas to Deputy chief executive officer (CEO) - Cairn Oil & Gas, the company said in a statement. ''Vedanta Ltd has appointed John Slaven as the CEO for its aluminium business and designated him as a senior management personnel, effective October 3, 2023, for a term of 3.5 years,'' it said. John is a reputed global leader who has worked in key executive roles in the Australian mining and metals major BHP Billiton and in BCG, the statement said. At Vedanta, John will be leading the strategy of the aluminium business' growth, including the development of alliances with global partners to fast-track business delivery, it said. It further said, ''Stephen Russell Moore (Steve), COO – Cairn Oil & Gas, is being elevated as Deputy CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas.'' Steve will lead Cairn's growth strategy and business alliances with global partners to fast-track business delivery, it said, adding that he will drive adoption and deployment of best-in-class oil and gas technologies and processes, with focus on innovation and digitalisation, for business transformation. The company further said that it is looking at setting up an advisory board for Cairn Oil & Gas business. Nicholas John Robert Walker (Nick), who is currently CEO Cairn Oil & Gas, will play a role in setting up this board and be part of it to advice the management and create a long-term business strategy for unlocking the significant potential of Cairn's assets, the company added.

