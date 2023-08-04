Russia's Novak: global oil demand to grow by 2.4 mln bpd in 2023
Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 19:29 IST
Global oil demand is set to grow by 2.4 million barrels per day this year, and strong demand makes the market balanced, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
Russian oil output remains steady at about 9.5 million barrels per day, he said after a meeting of the joint monitoring committee of OPEC and non-OPEC producers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- OPEC
- non-OPEC
- Alexander Novak
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At least nine wounded in Russian strike on Mykolaiv -governor
At least nine wounded in Russian strike on Ukraine's Mykolaiv -governor
Russian gymnasts allowed as ''individual neutral athletes'' from 2024, no decision on Olympics
At least 18 wounded in Russian strike on Ukraine's Mykolaiv -governor
Ukraine says it destroyed 5 missiles, 13 drones in Russian strike